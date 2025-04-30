BJD Appeals to OHRC Over Rising Child Abuse Cases in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued a fervent appeal to the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday, calling for immediate intervention amidst escalating child abuse and lawlessness in the state, particularly in Ganjam district.

In a memorandum submitted to the OHRC, the BJD expressed grave concerns over a spike in child abuse cases, including the recent harrowing incident of a 4-year-old girl's rape and murder in Ganjam. A fact-finding team from the BJD had previously visited the bereaved family to show support. Their statement condemned the sharp rise in child-related crimes since the current government took office, highlighting the police's failure to curb this wave of insecurity.

Statistics detailing 15 murders, 28 attempted murders, and 35 temple thefts in Ganjam last month were presented to the OHRC, underscoring what the BJD describes as a collapse in public safety. The BJD urged not only for the commission's swift action but also comprehensive safety measures, including a high-level expert committee's formation, reinforcing child safety in schools, and using Anganwadi centres as secure day-care spaces throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)