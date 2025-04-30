Left Menu

Historic Caste Census: A New Era of Social Justice

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Union government's decision to conduct a caste census, highlighting it as a key step towards social justice and equitable resource distribution. Shinde emphasized the Modi government's commitment to justice and inclusivity, contrasting it with past Congress governments' neglect on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:35 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed strong support for the Union government's decision to include a caste-based census in the upcoming national census. Describing it as a 'historic milestone,' he claims it will foster social justice and equitable distribution of resources.

The Modi government announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the census in what is considered a transparent approach. Shinde likened this move to other significant decisions by the government, such as the abrogation of Article 370, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as bold and inclusive.

Shinde took aim at previous governments, particularly Congress, accusing them of using communities as vote banks while failing to implement caste-based policies. He reiterated that the Modi administration prioritizes justice over politics, claiming that the caste census will ensure fair policy-making and benefit marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

