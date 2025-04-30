Diplomatic Rift: Somalia and Taiwan Trade Entry Bans

In a surprising diplomatic development, both Somalia and Taiwan have implemented entry bans against each other's citizens. The decision stems from Taiwan's recognition of Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, leading to heightened tensions.

While Somalia's government remains tight-lipped about the ban, anonymous officials confirm that the measures are in response to Taiwan's stance on Somaliland. The move has also received backing from China, which applauds Somalia's commitment to the One-China principle.

This recent escalation comes despite Somalia not officially recognizing Taiwan. However, it continues to enforce its policy that Beijing is the sole legitimate government of China, further complicating international relations involving these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)