Tragic Factory Accident Claims Electrician's Life, Injures Another

An electrician was killed and his colleague injured while repairing a malfunctioning lift at a Sarurpur factory. Rajkumar, from Jawahar Colony, was declared dead at the hospital after the lift collapsed. The incident is under investigation, with allegations pointing to factory management negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An electrician was tragically killed and his companion left injured during a repair operation on a faulty lift at a factory in Sarurpur, according to police sources on Wednesday.

Identified as Rajkumar, the victim hailed from Jawahar Colony. He and his colleague had been called in to repair a goods lift. However, disaster struck when the lift malfunctioned and plummeted during testing, causing both workers to sustain severe injuries. While they were swiftly transported to a hospital, Rajkumar was pronounced dead upon arrival, police reported.

Following the incident, Rajkumar's family blamed the factory's management for negligence, though SHO Samer Singh of Mujesar police station stated that action will be taken pending an official complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

