Tragic Factory Accident Claims Electrician's Life, Injures Another

An electrician was tragically killed and his companion left injured during a repair operation on a faulty lift at a factory in Sarurpur, according to police sources on Wednesday.

Identified as Rajkumar, the victim hailed from Jawahar Colony. He and his colleague had been called in to repair a goods lift. However, disaster struck when the lift malfunctioned and plummeted during testing, causing both workers to sustain severe injuries. While they were swiftly transported to a hospital, Rajkumar was pronounced dead upon arrival, police reported.

Following the incident, Rajkumar's family blamed the factory's management for negligence, though SHO Samer Singh of Mujesar police station stated that action will be taken pending an official complaint.

