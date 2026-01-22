Air Quality Controls Lifted in Delhi: A Breath of Fresh Air
GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR have been revoked due to improved air quality. The Commission on Air Quality Management lifted these controls as the AQI improved to 332. Forecasts indicate that the AQI might remain in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category in the coming days.
Delhi-NCR saw a significant change on Thursday as the GRAP 3 restrictions, initially imposed to combat poor air quality, were revoked. This decision came after the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 332, reflecting a positive change in the city's atmospheric conditions.
The Commission on Air Quality Management took stock of the situation and decided to ease the restrictions, a move welcomed by residents and businesses alike. The recent monitoring showed signs of improvement, prompting cautious optimism about the days ahead.
However, citizens are advised to remain vigilant, as weather forecasts suggest the AQI will hover between the 'moderate' and 'poor' categories in the upcoming days. As Delhi enjoys cleaner air, the focus remains on sustaining this progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
