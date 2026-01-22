Delhi Breathes Easier as GRAP 3 Restrictions Lifted
The Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR after improvements in air quality. The AQI dropped to 332, and further forecasts predict continued 'moderate' to 'poor' categories. Previous Stage-4 curbs were also removed as air quality in the region improved.
GRAP 3 restrictions have been lifted in Delhi-NCR after a notable improvement in air quality. The Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi had reached 332, leading to the relaxation of these measures.
Forecasts suggest that the AQI may continue to stay within the 'moderate' to 'poor' range in the coming days. Earlier this week, Stage-4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were also removed due to similar improvements in Delhi's air quality.
Delhi-NCR's air quality often plummets to hazardous levels during winter owing to various factors such as unfavourable weather, vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and firecrackers. The GRAP system categorizes air quality into four stages, with 'severe plus' indicating the most critical levels.
