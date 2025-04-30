Putin's Kursk Victory: Unfinished Business

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Ukrainian soldiers are still in hiding in Russia's western Kursk region. Despite his earlier declaration of victory, small groups continue to evade capture, holding out in basements and hideouts.

The announcement follows Putin's phone call to top military commanders, congratulating them on their efforts to expel Ukrainian forces, who had crossed the border last August. Interceptions of radio communications reveal desperation among the remaining Ukrainian units, urgently seeking evacuation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine acknowledges that its soldiers persist in the Kursk area and nearby Belgorod, emphasizing the ongoing complexity and challenges in the region. The situation underscores the enduring tension between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)