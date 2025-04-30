Suvendu Adhikari Leads Effort to Rebuild Vandalized Temples Amid Communal Tensions

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader and opposition figure in West Bengal, has taken a stand against recent acts of vandalism at nine temples in Murshidabad district. The attacks occurred during violent anti-Waqf Act protests earlier this month.

In a bid for unity, Adhikari urged the Hindu community to come together against extremists, whom he claims have forced hundreds of families to flee. During an event on Akshay Tritiya, he committed to rebuilding the temples and supporting affected families.

Adhikari criticized the TMC government, led by Mamata Banerjee, for fostering division through policies he claims appease minority groups. A 'Sanatani Sammelan' was held to rally support, with judicial clearance, highlighting a deepening political and religious divide in the region.

