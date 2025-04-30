Left Menu

Relief as High Court Halts Deportation of Family from Jammu

Authorities halted the deportation of nine siblings to Pakistan after a High Court order. The siblings, including a police officer, claim Indian residency. Despite initial movements to Punjab for deportation, a court order mandates their return to their families in Poonch, citing documentary evidence of their residency.

Updated: 30-04-2025 22:28 IST
In a significant legal development, the High Court has intervened to stop the deportation of a family of nine siblings from Jammu and Kashmir, who were initially set to be sent to Pakistan. Among them is Ifthkar Ali, a police officer with a long service record.

The siblings assert that they are not Pakistani nationals and presented evidence of their residency in Poonch. The court has now paused their deportation pending a detailed report, citing insufficient grounds for their removal based on existing documentation.

Their case had drawn significant attention, with public protests and appeals to senior government officials, highlighting the complex human stories involved in cross-border disputes.

