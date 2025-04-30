Babuji Vanam Unveiled: A Living Memorial to Spiritual Ecology and Yogic Transmission

In a momentous culmination of year-long celebrations marking the 125th birth anniversary of Pujya Babuji Maharaj, the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute hosted an inspiring closing ceremony at Kanha Shanti Vanam. The event brought together dignitaries, spiritual seekers, and millions of followers both physically and virtually, celebrating the life, teachings, and lasting impact of Babuji Maharaj, the visionary founder of the Sahaj Marg system of meditation.

The commemorative journey, which extended across eight Indian states—Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh—impacted over 12 crore people in 65,000 villages. The activities included Ektam Abhiyan (Unity Campaigns), meditation and lifestyle transformation programs, and skill development initiatives aimed at holistic personal and community growth. These endeavors served as a vehicle for spreading Babuji’s profound spiritual message rooted in inner silence, balance, and simplicity.

Grand Finale: A Global Gathering

Gracing the occasion was Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, who addressed a gathering of over 50,000 in-person attendees, while millions across 165 countries tuned in virtually. The international scale of participation reflected Babuji Maharaj’s universal teachings and the expansive reach of the Heartfulness movement.

Inauguration of "Babuji Vanam" – A Living Legacy

A defining highlight of the event was the inauguration of “Babuji Vanam,” the world’s first energy transmission garden, dedicated to Pujya Babuji. Conceptualized as a spiritual sanctuary, the garden is an embodiment of Sahaj Marg philosophy. Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, it features:

40 unique tree species such as Neem, Red Sandalwood, Tulsi, and Tropical Almond—chosen for their medicinal and spiritual properties.

A central water body symbolizing the origin of creation.

Acupressure stone pathways, percolation pits, and sloped landscapes for rainwater harvesting and eco-sustainability.

A biodiversity patch attracting native fauna and birds, and a cow pen to nurture children's bond with nature.

Silence zones where visitors are encouraged to sit against trees to experience Pranahuti (yogic transmission) and deepen inner stillness.

Eco-conscious in its design, the garden utilizes natural materials, hedgerows for acoustic tranquility, and interpretative signage with quotes from Sahaj Marg and Babuji's teachings.

Spiritual Reflections and Teachings

Speaking at the ceremony, Rev. Daaji – Global Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, emphasized transcending the burdens of past experiences and future desires through the Sahaj Marg system. He reiterated how Pranahuti serves as the cornerstone of transformation, simplifying meditation and fostering a life free from samskaras.

He said, “We are products of the past – what we do now decides our future… Move your attention to the Source. The solution is to transcend both the tendencies and the futuristic desires.”

Release of Profound Publications

Two literary works were unveiled at the ceremony:

"Holy Tirthankars" – Authored by Rev. Daaji, this book beautifully captures the lives of the 24 Jain Tirthankars, reflecting spiritual parallels with the Heartfulness tradition. It offers a message of ecological harmony and spiritual responsibility for modern readers. "A Symphony of Love" – A soul-stirring compilation of messages received by Mother Hélène Peyret, a devoted disciple of Babuji, during meditative interactions with Daaji. These messages delve into hidden spiritual dimensions, inspiring expanded awareness and inner exploration.

A Governor’s Tribute to Silence and Truth

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma reflected on the essence of silence as meditative and regenerative, calling Kanha Shanti Vanam a spiritual center that illustrates truth in simplicity—a core belief of the Sahaj Marg path. He drew connections to Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, emphasizing that Indian culture prioritizes “being and becoming” over dogmatic following.

Multimedia and Musical Homage

A captivating projection mapping installation, supported by the Ministry of Culture, recounted the life journey of Babuji Maharaj, from his humble beginnings to his spiritual awakening and global impact. This immersive narrative deeply moved audiences and served as a visual tribute to his enduring influence.

The ceremony concluded on a soulful note with a musical performance by acclaimed vocalist Ms. Sniti Mishra, whose uplifting melodies resonated deeply with the spirit of the event and left a lasting impression on attendees around the globe.

Global Spiritual Legacy

The digital exhibition on Babuji Maharaj’s life and mission, featuring rare artifacts and photographs, is now available for download globally. This initiative ensures that the essence of Babuji’s wisdom continues to inspire generations across 165 countries.

The event celebrated not just a person, but a philosophy, offering humanity a timeless path of simplicity, silence, and spiritual evolution through Sahaj Marg. As the world grapples with noise and disconnection, Babuji’s message remains a beacon—urging us to return to the stillness within.