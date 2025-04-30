Inferno in Kolkata: Hotel Fire Claims 14 Lives, Sparks Political Storm

A harrowing fire engulfed the Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata, leaving behind a trail of devastation, with 14 confirmed dead and 13 others injured. Fire services identified severe breaches in safety protocols, heightening public outrage and triggering political skirmishes over accountability.

The inferno erupted on a Tuesday evening, rapidly spreading through the centrally located six-storey building. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as trapped guests resorted to desperate measures to escape the suffocating smoke and flames, underscoring the critical failure of fire safety systems.

The incident has reignited debates on the perilous disregard for fire regulations. Authorities have announced financial compensations, while political figures clash over the state's handling of safety enforcement, reminiscent of prior catastrophic incidents in the area.

