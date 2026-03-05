Enhancing Workplace Safety: TSSIA's National Safety Week Program

The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) successfully organized a training initiative aimed at promoting industrial and workplace safety as part of National Safety Week, officials said on Thursday.

The event covered critical safety topics such as first aid, occupational safety, stress management, fire safety, and preventing workplace harassment, according to TSSIA's executive secretary Eknath Sonawane.

Dr. Manjeet Singh Arora and Smruti Mukadam were among the key speakers, offering insights on first aid and the POSH Act, respectively, to enhance understanding and implementation of safety measures in various workplaces.