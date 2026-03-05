Left Menu

Enhancing Workplace Safety: TSSIA's National Safety Week Program

The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) hosted a safety-themed training program during National Safety Week, focusing on first aid, occupational safety, stress management, fire safety, and workplace harassment prevention. Key speakers included Dr. Manjeet Singh Arora and Smruti Mukadam, highlighting the importance of creating secure work environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:35 IST
Enhancing Workplace Safety: TSSIA's National Safety Week Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) successfully organized a training initiative aimed at promoting industrial and workplace safety as part of National Safety Week, officials said on Thursday.

The event covered critical safety topics such as first aid, occupational safety, stress management, fire safety, and preventing workplace harassment, according to TSSIA's executive secretary Eknath Sonawane.

Dr. Manjeet Singh Arora and Smruti Mukadam were among the key speakers, offering insights on first aid and the POSH Act, respectively, to enhance understanding and implementation of safety measures in various workplaces.

TRENDING

1
Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England

Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England

 Global
2
Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restrictions

Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restri...

 India
3
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

 India
4
Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026