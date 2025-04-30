Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab-Haryana Tensions Escalate Over Water Sharing

The water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has intensified as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refuses to release more water to Haryana, sparking protests and threats from Haryana's political leaders. Calls for government intervention are increasing to resolve the conflict over water allocation managed by the BBMB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:25 IST
Water Wars: Punjab-Haryana Tensions Escalate Over Water Sharing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing regional water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has reached a boiling point. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's refusal to release additional water to Haryana has led to an uproar among opposition leaders in the neighboring state, calling for immediate resolution and intervention by national authorities.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the reduction in water supply from 8,500 to 4,000 cusecs, demanding swift governmental action. He urged for an all-party meeting and a special assembly session to address the issue. Similarly, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quickly convene a meeting with the chief ministers of both states.

INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala threatened to block all transport routes from Punjab to Haryana if no action is taken, while Mann maintains that Haryana has already used its water allocation. With public distress rising, especially in districts relying on the Bhakra reservoir, the call for a negotiated solution grows louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025