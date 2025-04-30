Water Wars: Punjab-Haryana Tensions Escalate Over Water Sharing

The ongoing regional water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has reached a boiling point. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's refusal to release additional water to Haryana has led to an uproar among opposition leaders in the neighboring state, calling for immediate resolution and intervention by national authorities.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the reduction in water supply from 8,500 to 4,000 cusecs, demanding swift governmental action. He urged for an all-party meeting and a special assembly session to address the issue. Similarly, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quickly convene a meeting with the chief ministers of both states.

INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala threatened to block all transport routes from Punjab to Haryana if no action is taken, while Mann maintains that Haryana has already used its water allocation. With public distress rising, especially in districts relying on the Bhakra reservoir, the call for a negotiated solution grows louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)