Minister Denies Allegations Amid Renewed Focus on 2004 Sugar Factory Case

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has refuted accusations in a reopened 2004 case concerning alleged fraud at a sugar factory. The Supreme Court's 2019 ruling determined no criminal offense in the case, he affirmed.

Vikhe Patil, accused of securing loans fraudulently in the names of farmers, asserted his readiness for further investigations following an FIR registered against him and 53 others. Despite facing renewed scrutiny, he remains confident due to past judicial outcomes.

The minister called the FIR a result of political opposition seeking to dredge up the past, and maintained that the sugar mill is prepared to cooperate with any new investigation mandated by authorities.

