Minister Denies Allegations Amid Renewed Focus on 2004 Sugar Factory Case
Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil dismisses allegations in a 2004 sugar factory case, citing a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that found no criminal offense. Vikhe Patil faces fresh inquiries after being accused of securing fraudulent loans in farmers' names. He accuses political opponents of reviving the case.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has refuted accusations in a reopened 2004 case concerning alleged fraud at a sugar factory. The Supreme Court's 2019 ruling determined no criminal offense in the case, he affirmed.
Vikhe Patil, accused of securing loans fraudulently in the names of farmers, asserted his readiness for further investigations following an FIR registered against him and 53 others. Despite facing renewed scrutiny, he remains confident due to past judicial outcomes.
The minister called the FIR a result of political opposition seeking to dredge up the past, and maintained that the sugar mill is prepared to cooperate with any new investigation mandated by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bravery Amidst the Flames: Heroes Save Lives in Singapore Shophouse Fire
China's Pork Production Surges in First Quarter
ID-PRIVACY: Revolutionizing Digital Trust with India's First AI-Powered Privacy Suite
Robert Vadra Stands Firm Amidst ED Scrutiny Over Gurugram Land Case
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court Showdown