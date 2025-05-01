Judicial Decisive Action: Ensuring Migrants' Rights at Guantanamo Bay

A Boston federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to guarantee that migrants detained at Guantanamo Bay are given an opportunity to voice their safety concerns before deportation. This decision comes in response to the government's controversial action of deporting Venezuelans to El Salvador, bypassing previous judicial orders.

Judge Brian Murphy, who had earlier issued a temporary restraining order restricting rapid deportation without due process, emphasized that Homeland Security must ensure migrants can raise safety concerns to avoid persecution. Although three Venezuelans, allegedly linked to a gang, were flown to El Salvador by the Department of Defense, the judge seeks to rectify such actions.

Trina Realmuto, representing migrants, called the judge's latest order a positive step toward ensuring due process. The decision highlights ongoing legal battles over the Trump administration's deportation practices, with the focus now on preventing the wrongful expulsion of vulnerable migrants.

