Venezuela-Cuba Alliance Faces Unraveling Under U.S. Pressure
Cuban security advisers and doctors are leaving Venezuela as U.S. pressure mounts to dissolve the Venezuela-Cuba alliance. Despite the exit, tensions remain with intermittent flights back to Cuba and the enduring presence of some Cuban professionals in Venezuela. President Delcy Rodriguez maneuvers cautiously amid these geopolitical shifts.
Cuban security advisers and doctors are withdrawing from Venezuela due to mounting U.S. pressure aimed at dismantling the longstanding leftist alliance between the two countries. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has distanced herself from Cuban protection, opting for Venezuelan bodyguards instead.
Historically crucial to the Chavista government's survival, Cuban influence in Venezuelan military and counterintelligence units is being scaled back, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the relationship. Flights between the nations have resumed, although some Cuban personnel and doctors persist in Venezuela amidst political tensions.
The Venezuelan government, under Rodriguez, cautiously navigates its path, leveraging historical ties with Cuban leadership, while Cuban officials vow to uphold solidarity despite U.S. intervention. The evolving dynamics unfold as Washington enacts further economic blockades against Cuba, accentuating the geopolitical rift.
