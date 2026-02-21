Venezuela-Cuba Alliance Faces Unraveling Under U.S. Pressure

Cuban security advisers and doctors are withdrawing from Venezuela due to mounting U.S. pressure aimed at dismantling the longstanding leftist alliance between the two countries. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has distanced herself from Cuban protection, opting for Venezuelan bodyguards instead.

Historically crucial to the Chavista government's survival, Cuban influence in Venezuelan military and counterintelligence units is being scaled back, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the relationship. Flights between the nations have resumed, although some Cuban personnel and doctors persist in Venezuela amidst political tensions.

The Venezuelan government, under Rodriguez, cautiously navigates its path, leveraging historical ties with Cuban leadership, while Cuban officials vow to uphold solidarity despite U.S. intervention. The evolving dynamics unfold as Washington enacts further economic blockades against Cuba, accentuating the geopolitical rift.

