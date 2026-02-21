Left Menu

Venezuela-Cuba Alliance Faces Unraveling Under U.S. Pressure

Cuban security advisers and doctors are leaving Venezuela as U.S. pressure mounts to dissolve the Venezuela-Cuba alliance. Despite the exit, tensions remain with intermittent flights back to Cuba and the enduring presence of some Cuban professionals in Venezuela. President Delcy Rodriguez maneuvers cautiously amid these geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:33 IST
Venezuela-Cuba Alliance Faces Unraveling Under U.S. Pressure

Cuban security advisers and doctors are withdrawing from Venezuela due to mounting U.S. pressure aimed at dismantling the longstanding leftist alliance between the two countries. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has distanced herself from Cuban protection, opting for Venezuelan bodyguards instead.

Historically crucial to the Chavista government's survival, Cuban influence in Venezuelan military and counterintelligence units is being scaled back, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the relationship. Flights between the nations have resumed, although some Cuban personnel and doctors persist in Venezuela amidst political tensions.

The Venezuelan government, under Rodriguez, cautiously navigates its path, leveraging historical ties with Cuban leadership, while Cuban officials vow to uphold solidarity despite U.S. intervention. The evolving dynamics unfold as Washington enacts further economic blockades against Cuba, accentuating the geopolitical rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Regulation

Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Reg...

 Global
2
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
3
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
4
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026