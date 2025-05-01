Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Ulhasnagar
A domestic dispute in Ulhasnagar resulted in the death of Sushilsingh Gound Sardar, allegedly at the hands of his son-in-law, Bolasingh Jagdishsingh Bhawar. Bhawar reportedly attacked Sardar after a heated argument over taking family members to Jalgaon. The accused fled the scene and is currently at large.
A 52-year-old man, Sushilsingh Gound Sardar, lost his life in Ulhasnagar following a domestic dispute that escalated to violence, police reported on Thursday.
The fatal incident unfolded when his son-in-law, Bolasingh Jagdishsingh Bhawar from Jalgaon, arrived to take his wife and children back, igniting a quarrel that turned deadly.
Bhawar is accused of striking Sardar with a wooden log after being refused permission to leave with his family, resulting in Sardar's death on the scene. A manhunt is underway for the absconding perpetrator.
