Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Ulhasnagar

A 52-year-old man, Sushilsingh Gound Sardar, lost his life in Ulhasnagar following a domestic dispute that escalated to violence, police reported on Thursday.

The fatal incident unfolded when his son-in-law, Bolasingh Jagdishsingh Bhawar from Jalgaon, arrived to take his wife and children back, igniting a quarrel that turned deadly.

Bhawar is accused of striking Sardar with a wooden log after being refused permission to leave with his family, resulting in Sardar's death on the scene. A manhunt is underway for the absconding perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)