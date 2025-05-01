Left Menu

Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Ulhasnagar

A domestic dispute in Ulhasnagar resulted in the death of Sushilsingh Gound Sardar, allegedly at the hands of his son-in-law, Bolasingh Jagdishsingh Bhawar. Bhawar reportedly attacked Sardar after a heated argument over taking family members to Jalgaon. The accused fled the scene and is currently at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 08:47 IST
Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Ulhasnagar
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man, Sushilsingh Gound Sardar, lost his life in Ulhasnagar following a domestic dispute that escalated to violence, police reported on Thursday.

The fatal incident unfolded when his son-in-law, Bolasingh Jagdishsingh Bhawar from Jalgaon, arrived to take his wife and children back, igniting a quarrel that turned deadly.

Bhawar is accused of striking Sardar with a wooden log after being refused permission to leave with his family, resulting in Sardar's death on the scene. A manhunt is underway for the absconding perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025