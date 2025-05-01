Left Menu

Celebrating Maharashtra and Gujarat's Remarkable Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Maharashtra and Gujarat on their formation day, acknowledging their growth and prosperity since 1960. He applauded Maharashtra's historical significance and courage, while highlighting Gujarat's cultural dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit. Modi wished continued progress for both states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:14 IST
Celebrating Maharashtra and Gujarat's Remarkable Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the formation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat, recognizing the rapid advancements these states have made since their founding in 1960.

In a message shared on X, he lauded Maharashtra for its vital role in India's development, praising its glorious history and the resilient spirit of its people.

Turning to his home state of Gujarat, Modi highlighted its cultural richness and dynamic enterprise. The Prime Minister expressed his hopes for continued progress in both states, saluting the excellence of the people of Gujarat in various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025