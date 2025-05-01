Celebrating Maharashtra and Gujarat's Remarkable Journey

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the formation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat, recognizing the rapid advancements these states have made since their founding in 1960.

In a message shared on X, he lauded Maharashtra for its vital role in India's development, praising its glorious history and the resilient spirit of its people.

Turning to his home state of Gujarat, Modi highlighted its cultural richness and dynamic enterprise. The Prime Minister expressed his hopes for continued progress in both states, saluting the excellence of the people of Gujarat in various fields.

