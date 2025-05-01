Celebrating Maharashtra and Gujarat's Remarkable Journey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Maharashtra and Gujarat on their formation day, acknowledging their growth and prosperity since 1960. He applauded Maharashtra's historical significance and courage, while highlighting Gujarat's cultural dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit. Modi wished continued progress for both states.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the formation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat, recognizing the rapid advancements these states have made since their founding in 1960.
In a message shared on X, he lauded Maharashtra for its vital role in India's development, praising its glorious history and the resilient spirit of its people.
Turning to his home state of Gujarat, Modi highlighted its cultural richness and dynamic enterprise. The Prime Minister expressed his hopes for continued progress in both states, saluting the excellence of the people of Gujarat in various fields.
