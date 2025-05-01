Fatal Subway Shoe Scuffle: Bronx Man Charged

A Bronx resident, Luis Jose-Duarte, 46, was apprehended on charges of first-degree manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of John Sheldon, 38, on a New York City subway train. The altercation arose after Jose-Duarte reportedly stepped on Sheldon's shoes.

The incident, which marks the first subway homicide of the year, took place in lower Manhattan near the City Hall subway station. It unfolded around 8:30 am when the two men disembarked after the initial argument began on the train.

According to police reports, Sheldon was discovered with multiple stab wounds to his torso and was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital. This unfortunate event comes at a time when subway crime has been at its lowest in over two decades.

