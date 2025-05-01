Left Menu

Hopeful Decline: Sexual Assault Reports Drop in US Military

The US military reported nearly a 4% decrease in sexual assault cases last year, marking a second consecutive year of decline, largely attributed to a 13% drop in the Army. While promising, the number of assaults remains high, necessitating further initiatives to encourage victims to report crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

According to exclusive information obtained by The Associated Press, sexual assault reports within the US military decreased by almost 4% last year. This marks the second consecutive year of decline, a potential reversal of a decade-long troubling trend.

The Army was a significant contributor to this drop, showing a 13% reduction. However, while these figures indicate progress, officials emphasize that the current number of reported assaults is still alarmingly high. They stress the need for continued efforts to encourage victims to report these often-overlooked crimes.

Overall, there were 8,195 reported assaults involving military personnel in 2024, down from 8,515 in 2023. Several programs and substantial funding have been allocated to address this issue. Meanwhile, other branches like the Navy and Air Force showed an increase in reported cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

