Hotel Inferno: Arrests Made in Kolkata Blaze Tragedy

The owner and manager of Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata were arrested following a devastating fire that resulted in the deaths of 14 people, police reported on Thursday. The blaze, which broke out in the congested Burrabazar area, is under investigation for culpable homicide.

Akash Chawla, the hotel's owner, and Gaurav Kapoor, the manager, were taken into custody Thursday morning. A case has been registered at the Jorasanko police station under various sections of the BNS, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside regulations from the West Bengal Fire Services Act.

Authorities have identified 12 of the 14 victims, completing their post-mortem examinations and releasing their bodies to their families. The hotel was hosting 88 guests across 42 rooms when the fire erupted on Tuesday evening. Investigators are still working to identify the remaining two victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)