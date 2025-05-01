SFO Cracks Down on Bribery in Infrastructure Sector

The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has taken bold action, arresting three individuals amid a sweeping international bribery investigation involving the British infrastructure provider Blu-3 and ex-colleagues of the construction giant Mace Group.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the SFO deployed more than 70 of its personnel to perform searches at four residential locations and one commercial site in Britain, with Monaco authorities assisting by searching another suspect's property. The probe focuses on allegations that Blu-3 paid in excess of £3 million in bribes to individuals referred to as previous Mace Group associates, related to the construction of a Microsoft data centre in the Netherlands.

Blu-3 has pledged full cooperation with the SFO, emphasizing its commitment to integrity and ethical conduct. Both Mace Group and Microsoft have not issued responses regarding the allegations. Director of the SFO, Nick Ephgrave, underscored the importance of maintaining financial market integrity and vowed to combat bribery vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)