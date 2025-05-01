Left Menu

SFO Cracks Down on Bribery in Infrastructure Sector

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has arrested three individuals in an international bribery probe involving Blu-3 and former associates of Mace Group. The investigation centers on alleged bribes of over £3 million linked to a data centre project in the Netherlands for Microsoft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:51 IST
SFO Cracks Down on Bribery in Infrastructure Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has taken bold action, arresting three individuals amid a sweeping international bribery investigation involving the British infrastructure provider Blu-3 and ex-colleagues of the construction giant Mace Group.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the SFO deployed more than 70 of its personnel to perform searches at four residential locations and one commercial site in Britain, with Monaco authorities assisting by searching another suspect's property. The probe focuses on allegations that Blu-3 paid in excess of £3 million in bribes to individuals referred to as previous Mace Group associates, related to the construction of a Microsoft data centre in the Netherlands.

Blu-3 has pledged full cooperation with the SFO, emphasizing its commitment to integrity and ethical conduct. Both Mace Group and Microsoft have not issued responses regarding the allegations. Director of the SFO, Nick Ephgrave, underscored the importance of maintaining financial market integrity and vowed to combat bribery vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025