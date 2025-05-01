Missing Girls Found: Employment Hunt Leads to Ghaziabad
Three missing girls from a local village have been found in Ghaziabad, nine days after disappearing. They reportedly traveled seeking employment. Despite their recovery, six minors from the Musahar community remain unaccounted for. Authorities continue their search efforts.
In a turn of events, police have successfully located three girls who vanished from their village nine days ago. The trio, identified as Kumari Nandini, Kumari Suman, and Kumari Preeti, had traveled to Ghaziabad in pursuit of work, officials reported Thursday.
The disappearance case, filed under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping or abduction, was registered at Bhawarkol police station. A dedicated team led by SHO Santosh Kumar Rai utilized technical surveillance to locate and recover the girls from the Link Road area of Sahibabad.
While the girls have been found, a separate case remains open for six Musahar community minors from Umar Ganj, still missing. Their families, employed at a brick kiln, anxiously await their return as police investigations continue.
