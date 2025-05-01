UN Condemns Alleged Killings and Disappearances in Mali, Warns of Possible War Crimes

In a forceful and urgent appeal, United Nations human rights experts have condemned the alleged summary execution and enforced disappearance of dozens of individuals in Mali, calling the actions potential war crimes and crimes against humanity. These grave allegations stem from military operations reportedly carried out by the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), with support from foreign military contractors allegedly linked to the Russia-based Wagner Group.

The experts expressed “outrage” at what they described as flagrant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. If substantiated, they warned, these acts could trigger international criminal liability at the highest levels of military and government command.

April 2025 Incident: 100 Men Arrested, 65 Missing

The events unfolded on 12 April 2025, when around 100 men, primarily from the Peul (Fulani) ethnic group, were arrested at a local market in Sebabougou, a town in the Diéma cercle of Mali’s Kayes region. These arrests were reportedly carried out by the Malian Armed Forces, aided by foreign personnel believed to be part of the Wagner Group or its newly rebranded variant, Africa Corps.

While a number of individuals were released shortly after their arrest, approximately 60 others were transported to the Kwala military camp in the Koulikoro region. Reports indicate that the detainees were subjected to severe torture and inhumane interrogation techniques, including being whipped while being questioned about supposed links to terrorist organizations.

According to credible but unconfirmed reports, security operatives later removed the detainees from the camp and executed them. Witnesses discovered several dozen decomposing bodies near the camp between 21 and 22 April, allegedly corresponding to the individuals arrested earlier. These findings were made by families searching for their missing relatives.

A list of 54 male victims has been shared with UN experts, but the total number of missing or killed is estimated to be at least 65.

Malian Military Admits Operation but Offers Limited Clarity

In an official statement dated 28 April 2025, the Malian Armed Forces acknowledged that it had undertaken operations between 11 and 15 April in various regions, including Sebabougou and Kwala. They claimed to have “neutralised” members of “terrorist armed groups,” but made no reference to mass arrests, torture, or summary executions.

The UN experts criticized the vagueness and omissions in the statement and emphasized that failure to investigate these incidents in accordance with international standards constitutes an independent violation of the right to life.

UN Calls for Transparent Investigations and Justice

The UN experts urged the Malian Government to undertake immediate, impartial, and independent investigations, in compliance with international legal norms. They emphasized the need to recover and identify the bodies, document the deaths, and provide dignified returns to families for mourning and burial.

The experts further stressed the importance of ensuring accountability, pointing out that both direct perpetrators and those complicit—through command responsibility—must be prosecuted. This includes members of FAMa, Wagner-affiliated personnel, and potentially senior Malian officials.

ICC Monitoring and Possible Jurisdiction Expansion

The experts invoked the International Criminal Court (ICC), highlighting its ongoing investigation into the situation in Mali. The Prosecutor of the ICC had opened a formal investigation into Malian war crimes in 2013 following a referral by Malian authorities in 2012. The experts noted that the Court could potentially expand its jurisdiction beyond events in northern Mali in 2012–2013 to encompass more recent alleged atrocities, including those in central and southern Mali.

They reiterated that military and civilian leaders can be held criminally liable under international law for crimes committed by forces under their effective command.

Concerns Over Impunity and the Role of Foreign Fighters

One of the most troubling aspects of the reported incident is the role of foreign military personnel, reportedly affiliated with the Wagner Group, which has operated across several African nations. The UN experts expressed deep concern about the total impunity that appears to surround such actors, especially in the absence of clear legal frameworks governing their presence and actions.

The experts warned that failing to hold perpetrators accountable could erode public trust, destabilize the country further, and be exploited by extremist groups.

Recommendations and Next Steps

The experts concluded by reiterating key recommendations:

Immediate investigation under international norms;

Prosecution of all responsible parties;

Forensic recovery and identification of deceased victims;

Compensation and reparation for victims' families;

Technical assistance from the UN to Mali’s investigative and forensic institutions;

Scrutiny of counter-terrorism operations to ensure compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

They reminded the Malian authorities of their obligations under the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, emphasizing that efforts to counter terrorism must not violate fundamental human rights or exacerbate the underlying causes of conflict, such as marginalization, poor governance, and lack of justice.