BCB Stands Firm Amid ICC's 'Request' on T20 World Cup Shift

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains firm in its stance despite the International Cricket Council's (ICC) 'request' to reconsider the demand to relocate the T20 World Cup matches from India citing security concerns.

The BCB has repeatedly communicated its position to the ICC, emphasizing the safety of its players and officials. Although the tournament's itinerary is set, discussions will continue to explore solutions.

Concerns arose after India removed Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL amid violence, leading Bangladesh to ban IPL broadcasts. While ICC reports no threats, Bangladesh is determined to safeguard its team with co-host Sri Lanka proposed for Bangladesh's matches.

