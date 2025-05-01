Supreme Court Maintains Strict Tree-Felling Rules Around Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court has once again emphasized its commitment to protecting the heritage and biodiversity around the renowned Taj Mahal. The court reiterated its 2015 ruling, which necessitates receiving approval before any tree felling within a five-kilometer radius of the iconic monument, an area within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ).

The expansive TTZ covers approximately 10,400 square kilometers, affecting districts in both Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the necessity of securing permission from the divisional forest officer (DFO) and adhering to the UP Tree Preservation Act before any tree-felling activities can commence.

In a move aimed at safeguarding the region's ecological balance, the court also requested reports regarding additional protective measures for other heritage sites like Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. Meanwhile, it dismissed calls to ease tree-felling regulations on private lands within the TTZ.

(With inputs from agencies.)