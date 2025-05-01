Dargah's Legal Battle Against CAG Audit Intensifies

The Delhi High Court is currently reviewing a legal challenge against the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) concerning an alleged unauthorized audit of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah's accounts. The court's attention was drawn to this issue in a plea filed by two sides associated with the dargah.

Justice Sachin Datta was informed of CAG's response to the plea, which asserts its adherence to the legal process. The petitioners, meanwhile, contend that the audit was executed without necessary prior communication, contradicting the CAG Act of 1971 and the Societies Registration Act of 1860.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had previously proposed an audit to improve dargah management, but the petitioners claimed they were not informed adequately. With the court hinting at a potential stay on the audit, the next hearing is scheduled for May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)