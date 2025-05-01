Communal Tension Escalates in Nainital Over Alleged Assault Incident

Nainital, a tourist town in Uttarakhand, witnessed communal tension following an alleged assault on a 12-year-old girl by a 60-year-old man, identified as Osman. The incident triggered protests and vandalism, challenging law enforcement to maintain peace.

The accused is in custody, yet unrest persists with heavy police deployment. Demonstrations by Hindu organizations erupted demanding stringent action. Violence ensued as shops owned by Muslims were targeted, and a mosque was attacked. Slogans against Pakistan were chanted, further inflaming tensions.

Senior officials like Superintendent Jagdish Chandra assured thorough investigation and action to restore calm. Despite efforts, a symbolic bandh was observed, reflecting deep community anger. Authorities promise fairness in handling the case, urging peace amidst heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)