Sujata Chaturvedi Takes Oath as UPSC Member, Brings 35 Years of Administrative Expertise

In a significant development for India’s premier recruitment agency, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi, an accomplished Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1989 batch from the Bihar cadre, was sworn in today as a Member of the Commission. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to her by Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla (Retd.), the seniormost Member of the UPSC, at a ceremony marked by dignity and solemnity.

Ms. Chaturvedi's appointment brings a wealth of experience to the Commission, which is responsible for conducting civil services examinations and other key recruitment processes for the central government.

Distinguished Academic Background

Ms. Chaturvedi’s academic journey reflects her deep commitment to learning and excellence. She completed her graduation in English and pursued postgraduate studies in History from Nagpur University. Further cementing her credentials in governance, she went on to acquire an M.Phil in Public Administration—an academic foundation that would go on to complement her long and storied career in public service. In addition, she holds a Diploma in the Russian language, highlighting her flair for linguistics and global perspective.

Decades of Public Service Across State and Centre

Spanning over three decades, Ms. Chaturvedi’s career in the Indian Administrative Service has seen her contribute extensively both at the state and central government levels. In her home cadre of Bihar, she held a range of critical assignments including:

Principal Secretary, Department of Finance

Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department

Secretary, Department of Finance

Vice Chairman, Department of Urban Development

Her roles were instrumental in shaping fiscal and urban policy frameworks at the state level.

At the Centre, she held high-profile assignments that further demonstrated her leadership and vision. These included:

Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)

Regional Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Pioneering Contributions to Sports Administration

Ms. Chaturvedi's tenure as Secretary of the Department of Sports stands out as one of her most impactful contributions to national development. Under her stewardship, India witnessed several key milestones in the sports sector:

Successful hosting of multiple large-scale events including the Khelo India Games , the FIDE Chess Olympiad , and the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup

Launch and implementation of the National Sports Repository System to digitally manage sports data

Nationwide mapping of standard sports infrastructure , enabling targeted policy and investment

Driving force behind the Anti-Doping Bill, a landmark legislation that strengthened India’s framework in the global fight against doping in sports

Her visionary leadership played a crucial role in institutionalizing reforms and introducing systems that promoted talent development and fair play in Indian sports.

Multilingual and Culturally Rooted

Hailing from the culturally rich state of Maharashtra, Ms. Chaturvedi is a true polyglot. She is proficient in Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi, and Russian—an asset in a country as diverse as India. Her linguistic abilities have complemented her administrative work, particularly in roles that required strong communication and cultural sensitivity.

Looking Ahead: A Valuable Asset to UPSC

As a Member of the Union Public Service Commission, Ms. Chaturvedi is expected to bring her vast administrative acumen, academic intellect, and a proven track record in governance to the task of selecting and shaping India’s future civil servants. Her appointment also reinforces the UPSC's commitment to excellence, diversity, and inclusion at the highest levels of policymaking and recruitment.

With her induction, the Commission is poised to benefit from a leader who has not only governed but has actively shaped key sectors of the nation’s administration. Her presence on the Commission augurs well for the continued evolution of India’s civil services in the 21st century.