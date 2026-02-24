Left Menu

Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games 2026 in Gulmarg

The Army clinched their fourth gold at the Gulmarg leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, leading the medal standings. Notably, Kajal Kumari Rai won her second consecutive gold. Haryana remains second in the tally. Significant performances include Aanchal Thakur's giant slalom gold and Maharashtra's first gold from Kamiyaa Karthikeyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:40 IST
In a splendid display, the Army secured their fourth gold medal at the Gulmarg leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, propelling them to the top of the standings.

Kajal Kumari Rai continued her winning streak, clinching her second consecutive gold. Haryana maintains its second-position standing with four gold medals, trailing behind the Army's five victories.

Aanchal Thakur of Himachal Pradesh also emerged victorious in the giant slalom with a 48.984-second finish. Meanwhile, Maharashtra celebrated its first gold medal win in the ski mountaineering vertical category.

