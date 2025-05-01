Chaos at the Altar: Trio Accused of Disrupting UP Wedding
In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a wedding ceremony faced disruption and assault by three individuals. The police ensured the completion of the ceremony by providing protection. A complaint led to a case against three brothers, Nasim, Rafiq, and Raees, who are currently on the run.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalated at a wedding ceremony in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, when three individuals allegedly disrupted the event and assaulted the bride's family, according to local police reports from Thursday.
Sources state that the wedding, initially disturbed, was resumed and completed with the aid of police protection in the Nagla Bujurg village located within the Bhopa police station limits. Circle Officer Ravishankar Mishra confirmed that law enforcement responded promptly, ensuring the peaceful conclusion of the matrimonial event.
The incident led to legal actions being taken under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against brothers Nasim, Rafiq, and Raees, who are reportedly absconding. The police have intensified security in the area and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Ruling: No Right to Police Protection for Couples Marrying Against Parental Wishes
Allahabad HC: Self-Willed Marriages Not Entitled to Automatic Police Protection
Outcry in Maharashtra: Woman Lawyer Attacked Over Noise Complaint
Illegal Mazar Demolished at Dehradun's Doon Hospital After Complaint
Delhi High Court Rejects Rape Case Quashing Amidst Concerns of False Complaints