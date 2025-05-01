Outcry in Bulandshahr: Minor's Alleged Assault Sparks Investigation
A 50-year-old man has been accused of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a police case seven months after the alleged incident. The girl's pregnancy prompted her parents to file a complaint, sparking legal actions under POCSO Act and the arrest of the accused.
A disturbing incident has emerged from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where a 50-year-old man has been accused of raping a minor girl. Official sources confirmed that the case was registered on Thursday.
According to Circle Officer Ramkaran, the alleged crime took place around seven months ago. The victim's father lodged a complaint at Anupshahr police station, revealing that Rishipal, from the same village, was responsible for the assault.
Authorities were alerted when the parents discovered their daughter's pregnancy. Following the complaint, legal proceedings under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were initiated. The victim was immediately sent for a medical exam, and a police team has been tasked with apprehending the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
