Left Menu

Outcry in Bulandshahr: Minor's Alleged Assault Sparks Investigation

A 50-year-old man has been accused of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a police case seven months after the alleged incident. The girl's pregnancy prompted her parents to file a complaint, sparking legal actions under POCSO Act and the arrest of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:23 IST
Outcry in Bulandshahr: Minor's Alleged Assault Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has emerged from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where a 50-year-old man has been accused of raping a minor girl. Official sources confirmed that the case was registered on Thursday.

According to Circle Officer Ramkaran, the alleged crime took place around seven months ago. The victim's father lodged a complaint at Anupshahr police station, revealing that Rishipal, from the same village, was responsible for the assault.

Authorities were alerted when the parents discovered their daughter's pregnancy. Following the complaint, legal proceedings under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were initiated. The victim was immediately sent for a medical exam, and a police team has been tasked with apprehending the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025