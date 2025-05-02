Left Menu

California Democrats Face Division Over Tougher Penalties for Teen Sex Crimes

California Democrats rejected a proposal backed by Republicans to increase penalties for soliciting sex from 16- and 17-year-olds, highlighting a divide within the party. While some Democrats support harsher punishments, others fear misuse of the law. Governor Newsom's office advocates treating all sex predators of minors the same.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

California Democrats on Thursday dismissed a Republican-advocated measure to heighten penalties for soliciting and purchasing sex from 16- and 17-year-olds, an issue stirring discord in the Democratic Party. The proposal aimed to align penalties for older teens with protections offered to younger minors under existing laws.

The decision was met with resistance from some moderate Democrats who argue that soliciting sex from older teens should be classified as a felony. Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas maintained that California already enforces robust anti-trafficking laws, expressing a commitment to further safeguarding children in the state.

This internal conflict reflects broader debates among Democrats about crime and punishment, with some advocating for tougher measures while others raise concerns about potential misuse of stricter laws. Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement supporting uniform felony charges for sexual solicitation of minors, underscoring a need for consistency in legal penalties.

