Pakistan Cricket Board Mulls Financial Penalties After T20 World Cup Exit
Following Pakistan's early T20 World Cup exit, the cricket board considers financial penalties for underperforming players. While no final decision has been made, deductions are being debated. Pakistan's performance disappointed both the board and government figures, especially after losses to teams like India and England.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:08 IST
- Pakistan
In the wake of Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup, the country's cricket board is considering imposing financial penalties on players for their disappointing performance.
An inside source confirmed that although no decision has been finalized, action is under consideration due to the team's lackluster showing at the Super Eight stage.
The exits have frustrated not only the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also powerful governmental figures, following losses to India and England. Some players, including captain Salman Ali Agha and star batter Babar Azam, returned quietly to Lahore.
