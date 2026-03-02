Pakistan Cricket Board Mulls Financial Penalties After T20 World Cup Exit

In the wake of Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup, the country's cricket board is considering imposing financial penalties on players for their disappointing performance.

An inside source confirmed that although no decision has been finalized, action is under consideration due to the team's lackluster showing at the Super Eight stage.

The exits have frustrated not only the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also powerful governmental figures, following losses to India and England. Some players, including captain Salman Ali Agha and star batter Babar Azam, returned quietly to Lahore.