Army's Bold Restructuring Plan Aims for Efficiency and Lethality

The U.S. Army is poised for a significant transformation, as detailed in a recent memo by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The plan, which aims to "build a leaner, more lethal force," involves merging or closing headquarters, cutting outdated vehicles and aircraft, and reallocating personnel to field units.

As the Pentagon navigates federal budget cuts prompted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency, discussions have focused on consolidating several Army commands. The restructuring could see the removal of up to 40 general officer positions, according to officials who spoke on anonymity.

The strategy prioritizes advancements in air and missile defense and cyber capabilities while facing potential pushback from Congress, known for protecting programs that benefit local constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)