Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Violations Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border

In a concerning escalation of hostilities, Pakistani troops have carried out unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) across five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, compelling a calibrated retaliation from the Indian Army, according to official statements on Thursday.

This marks the eighth consecutive night of such incidents, exacerbated by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. Civilians residing near these volatile zones have started making their bunkers habitable, anticipating further deterioration into artillery exchanges.

The violations began with small arms fire targeting Indian posts in Kupwara and Baramulla, progressively extending southwards to Poonch, Rajouri, and further across the IB in Jammu. Recent diplomatic talks have failed to ease tensions, even as Pakistan enacted measures like airspace closure and trade suspension post-terror incident. The Indian government remains on alert, underscoring the fragility of peace across the historically contentious border.

(With inputs from agencies.)