Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Violations Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, following a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops. In reaction, the Indian Army has responded proportionately. Civilians are preparing bunkers for potential escalations as diplomatic efforts struggle to contain the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:10 IST
Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Violations Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning escalation of hostilities, Pakistani troops have carried out unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) across five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, compelling a calibrated retaliation from the Indian Army, according to official statements on Thursday.

This marks the eighth consecutive night of such incidents, exacerbated by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. Civilians residing near these volatile zones have started making their bunkers habitable, anticipating further deterioration into artillery exchanges.

The violations began with small arms fire targeting Indian posts in Kupwara and Baramulla, progressively extending southwards to Poonch, Rajouri, and further across the IB in Jammu. Recent diplomatic talks have failed to ease tensions, even as Pakistan enacted measures like airspace closure and trade suspension post-terror incident. The Indian government remains on alert, underscoring the fragility of peace across the historically contentious border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025