Tragic End in Fatorda: Husband Arrested for Wife's Death

A man in Goa was arrested for allegedly killing his wife due to her dependence on alcohol. The incident occurred in Fatorda town, South Goa. The accused, Krishna Roy from West Bengal, reportedly beat his wife to death before fleeing to Kolkata, where he was apprehended.

In a tragic incident in Fatorda town, South Goa, police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife over her alcohol dependence, an official reported on Friday. The accused, Krishna Roy, originally from West Bengal, allegedly attacked his wife with a stick and a belt, resulting in her death.

The incident occurred on April 30 and shocked the local community. After committing the alleged crime, Roy reportedly fled Goa but was apprehended in Kolkata, authorities said, adding that details on who reported the crime are still unclear.

The case has drawn attention to domestic violence issues and the tragic consequences of substance dependency, highlighting the delicate interplay between personal struggles and crime.

