Tragic End in Fatorda: Husband Arrested for Wife's Death

In a tragic incident in Fatorda town, South Goa, police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife over her alcohol dependence, an official reported on Friday. The accused, Krishna Roy, originally from West Bengal, allegedly attacked his wife with a stick and a belt, resulting in her death.

The incident occurred on April 30 and shocked the local community. After committing the alleged crime, Roy reportedly fled Goa but was apprehended in Kolkata, authorities said, adding that details on who reported the crime are still unclear.

The case has drawn attention to domestic violence issues and the tragic consequences of substance dependency, highlighting the delicate interplay between personal struggles and crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)