UNSC Poised for Urgent Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions

The UN Security Council may convene imminently to tackle the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, signaling an urgent need for diplomatic intervention. UNSC President Evangelos Sekeris voiced concern over rising hostilities, highlighting the potential for dialogue to aid in de-escalation.

Sekeris, Greece's Permanent Representative and current UNSC President, noted plans for an upcoming meeting should a request be made, emphasizing Greece's steadfast condemnation of terrorism following recent attacks in the region. The council aims to promote peace between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Amid escalating tensions, the Council acknowledges the critical need for dialogue and urges both nations to pursue peaceful resolutions. With Pakistan as a non-permanent member, the Greek presidency remains hopeful for de-escalation and stands ready to facilitate crucial discussions for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)