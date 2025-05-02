UNSC Poised for Urgent Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions
The UN Security Council is considering a meeting to address the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Amid concerns of rising hostilities, the Council aims to foster dialogue and de-escalation. The Greek presidency emphasizes cooperation and condemns terrorism, reflecting strong bilateral ties with India.
The UN Security Council may convene imminently to tackle the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, signaling an urgent need for diplomatic intervention. UNSC President Evangelos Sekeris voiced concern over rising hostilities, highlighting the potential for dialogue to aid in de-escalation.
Sekeris, Greece's Permanent Representative and current UNSC President, noted plans for an upcoming meeting should a request be made, emphasizing Greece's steadfast condemnation of terrorism following recent attacks in the region. The council aims to promote peace between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Amid escalating tensions, the Council acknowledges the critical need for dialogue and urges both nations to pursue peaceful resolutions. With Pakistan as a non-permanent member, the Greek presidency remains hopeful for de-escalation and stands ready to facilitate crucial discussions for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ASEAN Diplomacy: Anwar Ibrahim's Controversial Talks with Myanmar's Junta
Transatlantic Diplomacy: Key Talks in Paris and Washington
Xi Jinping's Strategic Diplomacy in Cambodia
Diplomacy in Progress: Saudi Defense Minister Visits Tehran
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Ukraine, and Europe's Meeting in Paris amid War Concerns