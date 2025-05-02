Left Menu

Widow Seeks Martyr Status for Husband After Pahalgam Attack

Ten days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, including her husband Shubham Dwivedi, Ashanya demands martyr status for him. Despite assurances from political leaders, she stresses the urgency of government action against the attackers and expresses her unwavering trauma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, among them Shubham Dwivedi, his widow Ashanya has voiced her discontent with the government's lack of action. Speaking ten days after the incident, she called for Shubham to be recognized as a martyr.

Shubham, a victim of the April 22nd attack primarily targeting tourists, has not yet been honored with martyr status, fueling Ashanya's frustration and pain. She emphasized that she seeks neither employment nor financial compensation, only the acknowledgment of her husband's sacrifices.

During a visit to her home, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, pledged to support her cause in the Parliament and urged the Prime Minister to grant Shubham martyr status. Ashanya, still traumatized, implored the government to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and expressed her refusal to return to Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

