Family Betrayal: Grandsons Arrested for Heinous Crime

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing and strangling their 65-year-old grandmother in Jalna district, Maharashtra. The accused, Pradeep and Sandip Dhakne, were caught near the Madhya Pradesh border. Police suspicions arose because the cousins went missing after the incident and skipped the funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two men have been arrested on charges of robbing and killing their own grandmother in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, police confirmed.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Dhakne, aged 22, and Sandip Dhakne, aged 26, were intercepted by law enforcement near the Madhya Pradesh border, having been missing since the day of the crime.

The victim, 65-year-old Kesharbhai Dhakne, was found dead at her Chandai Eko village residence. Authorities noted signs of strangulation, and one ear severed, allegedly to steal her gold ornaments, which were later recovered from the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

