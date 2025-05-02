Left Menu

New Ukraine-US Minerals Deal: Preferential Access and Strategic Rebuilding

Ukraine's Prime Minister announced that two out of three documents related to its minerals deal with the U.S. will bypass parliamentary ratification. The agreement grants the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian minerals, aiming to strengthen ties and foster investment in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Updated: 02-05-2025 13:37 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's Prime Minister informed parliament on Friday that only one out of three documents tied to a minerals deal with the United States requires ratification. Two other documents detailing implementation don't need a parliamentary vote, as confirmed by lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

This development follows a Wednesday agreement that grants the U.S. preferential access to Ukraine's minerals, a strategic move to attract investment for reconstruction. Heavily backed by President Donald Trump, this deal aims to restore Ukraine's relations with its vital military ally after strains arose post-Trump's inauguration.

Ukraine's cabinet already registered a draft ratification bill, aiming for swift passage. First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko indicated plans to ratify the primary document in the coming weeks, underscoring its key role in fortifying U.S.-Ukraine economic ties during ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

