Kolkata Hotel Inferno: Alleged Negligence Leads to Arrests

Kolkata witnessed another arrest related to the massive hotel fire that tragically took 14 lives, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

On Friday, Khurshid Alam, an interior decorator implicated in the incident, was detained from his residence at Park Circus. His arrest brings the total number of detentions to three.

The police disclosed that Alam's disregard for rules during the interior decoration process contributed to the fire's spread. They also suspect that ongoing construction work exacerbated the situation. Earlier, authorities had arrested the owner and manager of Rituraj Hotel at Burrabazar, following the calamity that consumed the six-storey structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)