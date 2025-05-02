Left Menu

Kolkata Hotel Inferno: Alleged Negligence Leads to Arrests

Kolkata police arrested Khurshid Alam for his alleged role in the devastating hotel fire that claimed 14 lives. As an interior decorator, Alam reportedly used inflammable materials that exacerbated the blaze. The hotel owner and manager were also arrested earlier, indicating potentially widespread negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata witnessed another arrest related to the massive hotel fire that tragically took 14 lives, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

On Friday, Khurshid Alam, an interior decorator implicated in the incident, was detained from his residence at Park Circus. His arrest brings the total number of detentions to three.

The police disclosed that Alam's disregard for rules during the interior decoration process contributed to the fire's spread. They also suspect that ongoing construction work exacerbated the situation. Earlier, authorities had arrested the owner and manager of Rituraj Hotel at Burrabazar, following the calamity that consumed the six-storey structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

