German Interior Minister Criticizes AfD as 'Right-Wing Extremist'

Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, criticizes the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for its 'right-wing extremist' stance. She highlights the party's ethnic-based ideologies that marginalize immigrants and Muslims, dividing society. The domestic intelligence agency has formally designated the AfD as a right-wing extremist group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been officially labeled as 'right-wing extremist' by the country's domestic intelligence agency, stirring a wave of criticism from high-level officials.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser strongly condemned the party on Friday, stating that it poses a serious threat to Germany's free and democratic society by promoting exclusive and discriminatory ideals.

Faeser accused the AfD of adopting an ethnic worldview that marginalizes entire population groups, particularly immigrants and Muslims, treating them as inferior citizens. The minister's statement underscores the growing concerns over the party's influence and its implications on social cohesion in Germany.

