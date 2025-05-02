Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Riga Village: Man Takes Own Life

A 28-year-old man named Habib allegedly shot himself in Riga village after an altercation with his wife. The police recovered an illegal country-made pistol with an empty cartridge from the scene. The incident is under investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:17 IST
Tragic Incident in Riga Village: Man Takes Own Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Riga village as a 28-year-old man, identified as Habib, allegedly took his own life using a country-made pistol. The incident reportedly followed a disagreement with his wife, according to local police.

Circle Officer Ambuja Trivedi confirmed the recovery of an illegal firearm from the scene. A post-mortem examination has been ordered to ascertain further details surrounding this unfortunate event.

The discovery of an empty cartridge inside the weapon raises questions about the circumstances leading to this devastating decision. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events that transpired on that fateful Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025