Tragic Incident in Riga Village: Man Takes Own Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Riga village as a 28-year-old man, identified as Habib, allegedly took his own life using a country-made pistol. The incident reportedly followed a disagreement with his wife, according to local police.

Circle Officer Ambuja Trivedi confirmed the recovery of an illegal firearm from the scene. A post-mortem examination has been ordered to ascertain further details surrounding this unfortunate event.

The discovery of an empty cartridge inside the weapon raises questions about the circumstances leading to this devastating decision. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events that transpired on that fateful Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)