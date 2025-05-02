Controversy Erupts Over Taxes on Himachal Devotees
The BJP criticized the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for imposing taxes on devotees visiting Churdhar, accusing Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu of reviving Mughal rule. The wildlife department has been collecting these taxes, sparking demands for a rollback and allegations of anti-Hindu sentiment.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, accusing it of burdening devotees with taxes at Churdhar. Located in Sirmaur district, Churdhar is a popular pilgrimage spot for devotees visiting the Shirgul Maharaj temple.
Allegations suggest that the state government has imposed taxes ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 1,000 on visitors to the Churdhar valley, with the collection being managed by the wildlife department since April 20. Despite the public outcry, there has been no official response from the state government regarding these claims.
BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla has demanded an immediate rollback of the tax decision. He charged the Sukhu government with pursuing an 'anti-Hindu' agenda, drawing parallels with Mughal rule, and criticized the decision to tax horses and mules used by devotees. The continued imposition of taxes on religious activities by the government has raised tensions in the region.
