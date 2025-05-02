Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Israel Strikes Near Syrian Palace Amid Druze Concerns

Israel launched an airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus, signaling hostility toward the Syrian regime and aiming to protect the Druze minority. Tensions rose as clashes between Sunni Muslims and Druze intensified, leading to Israeli military involvement. The situation reflects deepening divides and global reactions.

02-05-2025
In a bold move, Israel has targeted an area near the presidential palace in Damascus. This action indicates rising hostility toward the current Syrian regime and aligns with Israel's efforts to protect the Druze minority.

Since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, Israel has intensified military activities in Syria, including airstrikes and ground operations. These are seen as efforts to promote a decentralized Syria and protect the Druze community, which is an Islamic offshoot sect with followers in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

The recent Israeli strikes followed violent clashes between Sunni Muslims and Druze factions. As tensions escalate, Israel's stance remains firm in limiting Syrian military deployment near Damascus, reflecting ongoing regional instability.

