Tension Escalates: Israel Strikes Near Syrian Palace Amid Druze Concerns

In a bold move, Israel has targeted an area near the presidential palace in Damascus. This action indicates rising hostility toward the current Syrian regime and aligns with Israel's efforts to protect the Druze minority.

Since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, Israel has intensified military activities in Syria, including airstrikes and ground operations. These are seen as efforts to promote a decentralized Syria and protect the Druze community, which is an Islamic offshoot sect with followers in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

The recent Israeli strikes followed violent clashes between Sunni Muslims and Druze factions. As tensions escalate, Israel's stance remains firm in limiting Syrian military deployment near Damascus, reflecting ongoing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)