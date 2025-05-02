Venezuela and Guyana: A Crossfire Over Disputed Elections
The International Court of Justice has prohibited Venezuela from organizing elections in a contested territory under Guyanese control. Guyana President Ali celebrated the decision, but Venezuela dismissed the ruling, questioning the court's authority. Despite this, Venezuela plans to go forward with elections, with a final ICJ decision expected in the coming years.
The International Court of Justice ruled that Venezuela must halt any electoral activities in a disputed area under the control of Guyana. This decision reaffirms a previous ruling, as stated in a document shared by Guyana's President Irfaan Ali.
President Ali expressed satisfaction with the court's decision on social media, noting that Guyana's stance had once again been validated. However, Venezuela's government firmly rejected the ICJ's assertion.
Venezuela, which established a new legislative state over the disputed zone last year, has elections scheduled for May 25. The case's final resolution at the ICJ may take several years to conclude.
(With inputs from agencies.)
