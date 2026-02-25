Left Menu

Balancing Act: AI's Role in Modern Elections

International experts highlighted potential challenges and opportunities of expanding AI in electoral systems at a symposium organised by IIIDEM. They discussed the promise AI holds for voter facilitation and institutional communication while cautioning against risks like cybersecurity vulnerabilities and algorithmic biases that threaten transparency and accountability.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:55 IST
Balancing Act: AI's Role in Modern Elections
  • India

Experts from international electoral bodies have highlighted the double-edged nature of AI in election systems, pointing to both its potential and pitfalls during a symposium organised by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

Panellists argued that AI could significantly enhance electoral operations—improving voter facilitation and access for under-represented communities, optimising logistics, and modernising institutional communication. These technological advances were said to offer enhanced efficiency and inclusivity in electoral processes.

However, the experts also warned of inherent risks. Increased digitisation could lead to cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and the prevalence of misinformation and deepfakes generated by AI poses threats to public discourse integrity. Transparency and accountability concerns were raised over the use of opaque automated systems, highlighting the necessity for preparedness and regulatory clarity.

