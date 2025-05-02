High-Profile Political Scandal: Maharashtra's Extortion Case Unfolds
Senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and 11 others have been summoned by Maharashtra’s Satara police in an extortion case involving a woman who accused minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment. The woman allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore, later arrested while accepting Rs 1 crore. Police probe continues.
In Maharashtra's Satara district, a high-profile political drama unfolds as senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, along with 11 others, has been summoned by the Vaduj police. This development is part of an investigation into an extortion case involving a woman who initially accused BJP Minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment.
The woman is accused of demanding Rs 3 crore from Minister Gore, threatening to stage a protest accusing him of rape if her demands were not met. In a dramatic twist, she was arrested on March 21, along with two others, allegedly accepting Rs 1 crore as part of the extortion plan.
Authorities have revealed that text messages, call records, and audio messages serve as evidence, prompting the involvement of Ramraje Nimbalkar and others. The individuals have been requested to appear for questioning as the investigation intensifies. Nimbalkar's lawyer, however, has asked for additional time, citing the need for further preparation.
