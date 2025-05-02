Left Menu

High-Profile Political Scandal: Maharashtra's Extortion Case Unfolds

Senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and 11 others have been summoned by Maharashtra’s Satara police in an extortion case involving a woman who accused minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment. The woman allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore, later arrested while accepting Rs 1 crore. Police probe continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:04 IST
High-Profile Political Scandal: Maharashtra's Extortion Case Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Satara district, a high-profile political drama unfolds as senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, along with 11 others, has been summoned by the Vaduj police. This development is part of an investigation into an extortion case involving a woman who initially accused BJP Minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment.

The woman is accused of demanding Rs 3 crore from Minister Gore, threatening to stage a protest accusing him of rape if her demands were not met. In a dramatic twist, she was arrested on March 21, along with two others, allegedly accepting Rs 1 crore as part of the extortion plan.

Authorities have revealed that text messages, call records, and audio messages serve as evidence, prompting the involvement of Ramraje Nimbalkar and others. The individuals have been requested to appear for questioning as the investigation intensifies. Nimbalkar's lawyer, however, has asked for additional time, citing the need for further preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025