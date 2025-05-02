Water Warriors: Battle Over Water Rights in North India

Former's Haryana chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, vehemently criticized the Punjab government on Friday, labeling the curtailment of Haryana's water supply as both unconstitutional and immoral.

The Congress leader admonished the existing BJP government in Haryana for its failure to protect the state's entitlements, suggesting deliberate negligence in dealing with the water sharing issue.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann defended his state's position, insisting that Punjab has not only met its obligations but has also extended additional water supply as a humanitarian gesture.

